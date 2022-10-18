 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Brown is a good person

I’m not involved in politics and don’t really try to be. Sometimes politics finds you and forces you to speak up. That was the case this week when I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

James and I met when we were 18 years old. We were roommates for two years of college at the University of Montana. After living with someone for two years, you get to know a lot about them. We’ve remained friends for over 30 years now. James is a good person — funny, kind and caring.

I know many people that are tired of the politics of personal destruction. If you’re a good person, there should be no reason to attack your opponent to win an election. Members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees should ask Amanda Curtis why their hard-earned dollars are spent on this kind of garbage. I understand why a lot of people choose not to run for political office. Just be a good person.

Scott Clausen,

Helena

