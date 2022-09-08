James Brown is a clear conservative choice

We are faced with important decisions in November as to who will represent us in various government institutions. The ONLY WAY we can project our core values forward is through our elected representatives.

One of the most important political races in this state is for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court - incumbent Ingrid Guftason versus James Brown. Jim is a clear conservative choice. I have personally known Jim Brown for 10-plus years. He is a fourth-generation Montanan and practicing attorney in Montana for 17 years, representing farmers, ranchers and small businesses around the state, i.e. he is a “grass roots” Montanan. Jim stands for those foundational values our country and state were built on, a Constitutionalist who believes in the law as it was written and not a convenient interpretation. He is also a strong defender of the Second Amendment and law enforcement.