Jake Troyer will work with all parties

Many elected officials are pretty vocal about the need for bipartisanship during our legislative processes and decry the toxicity of recent political campaigns. Still it seems candidates are too busy poking each other in the eye to come to any agreement on anything.

In general, we all have similar wants and needs. We all want a home, a good job, a safe community, a good education system for our kids. The extremists of the political parties don’t seem to recognize those common goals and instead focus on things that drive us apart.

One legislative candidate is different. Jake Troyer is connecting with Democrats, independents and Republicans because he knows the only way to accomplish anything is to work together. He’s not afraid to talk to others, to listen to the concerns from all sides and look for common ground.

Bipartisanship will get us the improvements we all want. Maybe not the whole enchilada this time, but step by step we’ll get there. It will take cooperation and listening to all concerns in order to accomplish our common goals. And only one candidate seems to get that. Jake Troyer for HD 81.

Chantel McCormick,

Helena

