Jake Troyer will protect Montana's outdoor traditions

If you want to protect Montana’s clean air, pure water, open spaces and our outdoor heritage, there is a clear choice for the Montana House in District 81: Jake Troyer.

As a former staff member for the Montana Wilderness Association and past board member of Montana Conservation Voters and the Montana Wildlife Federation, Jake has a deep understanding of wildlife, public lands and natural resource issues. He is committed to protecting and enhancing the resources that we, the public, own.

Sound conservation and resource management shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It must, however, be science-based and focused on safeguarding these irreplaceable assets for all Montanans; both today and for future generations. As a hunter and angler himself, Jake understands the need for achieving balance.

Make no mistake, our public lands and wildlife are at grave risk. We need knowledgeable, committed advocates, who understand firsthand what a unique treasure Montana's environment is to behold and Jake Troyer fills the bill!

Anthony Cacace,

Helena

