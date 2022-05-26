 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake Troyer truly cares about people

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to take women’s reproductive rights back to the Dark Ages, it’s more important than ever that we elect Jake Troyer to the Montana State Legislature. I have known Jake for over 20 years. I am impressed by his many years of experience building relationships with legislators from all across the state advocating for issues that are important to Montanans. I trust Jake’s values, and know how much he truly cares about people.

It’s shocking to me that women could lose their right to reproductive autonomy, not only federally, but at the hands of extremist Montana lawmakers.

We need Jake Troyer serving in the Montana Legislature because he is 100% committed to protecting a woman's fundamental right to make her own health care decisions. Troyer will stand up against politicians that are hell-bent on forcing their way into Montanans’ private lives and unraveling generations of progress made by the brave Americans who fought for these rights 50-plus years ago.

If this issue matters to you, or anyone you care about, and you are lucky enough to live in House District 81, please vote for Jake Troyer on June 7.

Jeanette Blize,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
