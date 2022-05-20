Jake Troyer is committed to public education

Voters in Montana House District 81 are lucky to have three strong supporters of public education running in the June Democratic primary. As a public school teacher for 23 years, I’ve looked closely at all the candidates and am supporting Jake Troyer. I know Jake as a parent, substitute teacher and friend. His commitment to public education is second to none. He is also the only candidate with a combined 25 years of experience working in legislative affairs in both the public and private sectors. There’s no ‘learning curve’ for Jake. He will be an effective advocate for public education from Day 1.