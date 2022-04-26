Jacob Torgerson understands the community

We are excited to support Jacob Torgerson for HD 81. As a community organizer, Jacob has been organizing hard around issues like LGBTQ+ rights, women's reproductive rights, and protecting our Montana way of life. Jacob understands this community better than any candidate; he was born and raised here, he's knocked on thousands of doors, and has talked with thousands of voters. That means he KNOWS what issues are on their minds. Jacob has garnered support from all across the political spectrum and this proves he will be able to represent the diverse views in HD 81, and in Helena. There are several choices in this primary for HD 81, but Jacob Torgerson is the right candidate for the job.