 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacob Torgerson understands the community

  • 0

We are excited to support Jacob Torgerson for HD 81. As a community organizer, Jacob has been organizing hard around issues like LGBTQ+ rights, women's reproductive rights, and protecting our Montana way of life. Jacob understands this community better than any candidate; he was born and raised here, he's knocked on thousands of doors, and has talked with thousands of voters. That means he KNOWS what issues are on their minds. Jacob has garnered support from all across the political spectrum and this proves he will be able to represent the diverse views in HD 81, and in Helena. There are several choices in this primary for HD 81, but Jacob Torgerson is the right candidate for the job.

Hannah Fisher and Andres Haladay, 

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News