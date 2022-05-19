In a primary race with three qualified Democratic candidates, Jacob Torgerson rises to the top of the pack. Jacob’s commitment to addressing the key issues facing our state is impressive, and his willingness to step up and run for office should be applauded. Jacob has worked hard throughout this campaign season, knocking on thousands of doors and listening to the people he wants to represent. As a proud LGBTQ+ Native American student, Jacob is very familiar with issues of affordable housing, child care and paid family and medical leave, and will fight to secure and protect those rights for all of us. I am proud to support Jacob’s campaign for HD 81 and encourage you to learn more about this thoughtful and committed young leader.