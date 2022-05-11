Jacob Torgerson has 'real' experience to represent HD81

When people running for the legislature talk about their “experience,” they usually mean how long they’ve worked as a paid lobbyist or the number of hands they’ve shaken at closed-door political events. Jacob Torgerson isn’t the oldest candidate running in House District 81, but he has the kind of real experience we actually need at the Capitol.

Growing up in a family of seven, Jacob got his first job when he was 14. He has worked for small businesses that look after their employees and big corporations that don’t. Jacob is a graduate of Helena public schools, and he is currently attending Helena College while holding down a job to pay tuition and rent. Fighting for working families isn’t a political slogan for Jacob, it’s his life, and his commitment to everyone in HD81.

In addition to his experience, Jacob brings a keen intellect, sharp judgment, and a collaborative spirit to his work. Jacob isn’t entitled to a seat in the Legislature, but he is working harder than anybody to earn it. He’ll work just as hard to represent the people of Helena in the Capitol.

David Chadwick,

Helena

