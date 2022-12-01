Jacob Kuntz: No applications? No surprise.

The city commission and city staff seemed to have been caught off guard by the lack of applications in the first round of the Helena Housing Trust Fund, a fund developed over many years with a current balance of $ 2.1 million dollars. “Affordable housing fund sees zero applications,” read the story on the front page of the Independent Record last weekend.

For those of us working to build affordable homes for the working population of Helena, zero applications come as no surprise at all. It is incredibly difficult to build an affordable home inside the city limits of Helena right now, with lot prices (if you can even find a building lot) hovering between $150,000 and $170,000 on average. The cost of land, coupled with material shortages and a 20% increase in the costs of building over the last three years has changed the building environment inside the city of Helena for good. It is impossible to build an affordable home within the city limits without equity; dollars permanently invested in the affordability of the home.

People ask me all the time why Helena Area Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in Red Lodge, a community 250 miles away from our offices here in Helena. There is a simple answer; while we had access to money and the organizational capacity to build more homes in the Helena area, we couldn’t find affordable building lots on which to build. However, Red Lodge had land and we were happy to lend them our building expertise. They invested equity (in the form of land) in solving their housing needs. It was the start of a true partnership which has sparked conversations with other rural communities throughout the state. Every community is struggling with the affordability of homes.

However, the Helena area is still our primary focus and when we couldn’t find affordable building lots, we took the next logical step and became land developers to create access to the land we so desperately need. With over 700 families on our waiting list for housing in Helena alone, we consider it our mandate to rise to the need and solve the issue of the lack of affordable homes in the Helena area.

As such, we are in the planning stages of projects that will build over 400 homes -- but very few of these units are inside the city limits of Helena. Most of the housing development we’re working on right now is in East Helena, where the cleanup of the old ASARCO lead smelter site has created hundreds of acres of developable land. These projects in East Helena have the potential to create hundreds of permanently affordable homes that will serve the working population long into the future. This ambitious project will require serious investment and partnerships between the for-profit, nonprofit and government sectors to see it to fruition. But we have no doubt that it will be done.

Right now, the city of Helena has the opportunity to invest equity in just such a project within the city limits. The Our Redeemers Lutheran project envisions 130 permanently affordable homes. The project was conceived, and is driven by, a remarkable partnership between several local nonprofits and a faith community. It is a complex project and it isn’t cheap, and it will require an investment in equity from the city of Helena to make it work. The city’s Affordable Housing Trust, structured primarily as a low interest loan with the requirement of a 5-to-1 match, will certainly be key to the success of the project. But a loan from the trust alone will not make the project possible; a permanent investment in equity is going to be necessary. Such an investment will attract additional equity from other entities, both public and private. The project has the potential to spur additional affordable home construction across the city, with compounding impact based on one investment.

When the city recently sent out a Request for Proposals for the $2.8 million remaining in its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund, it received 43 proposals with requests for close to $16 million. Time will tell whether the city commission will decide to evenly distribute these funds among the applicants diminishing the overall impact of the dollars, or if it will consider a serious investment in a few projects with long-term impact. Helena Area Habitat for Humanity would argue that there is no issue facing our community where these dollars would have a greater impact.