It's time to find a better way

Fear based mania has seized America. We are circling the wagons and shooting each other from the inside. Rather than protecting our children and other innocents, we kill them or allow them to be killed with the weakest gun laws and the highest number of overall gun deaths in the developed world. In America, the leading cause of death of children ages 1-19 is guns. The greatest number of mass shooters are ages 18 to 21. The greatest number of gun deaths among all ages are by suicide. Young people are the most susceptible to experiencing the anxiety of a world gone amok. The time for cultural self reflection is long passed, but since that reflection hasn’t happened, it must start now. That begins with telling the truth.

The truth is that the gun lobby has manipulated Congress with such tools as the Dickey Amendment of 1996. It effectively banned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching firearm violence, setting back our understanding of causes for years. Even Jay Dickey, a Republican representative from Arkansas, came to regret creating his own policy, finally recognizing the lives it likely cost.

After being stifled for so long, the research that is finally surfacing from such sources as the Rutgers Gun Violence Research Center and John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions indicates what works. Such things are: requirements that gun purchasers go through a licensing process mandating them to apply and engage with law enforcement for safety training, state bans on buying large-capacity ammunition magazines and guns that use them, safe storage in homes, age restrictions on purchasing (even the drinking age is 21 not 18), allowing safe family members or police officers to temporarily take guns away from those posing danger to themselves or others, regulate gun manufacturers, train school personnel to reach out to alienated students in ways that nurture them away from isolation. (There are several well researched school programs that work). Things that research is showing don’t work are arming teachers, police officers in schools, student drills, policies that make it easy for people to carry guns to “protect” themselves (those policies actually create higher rates of fatality in mass shootings.) Since the Assault Weapon Ban Act of 1994 expired in 2004, the number of mass shooting deaths tripled in the decade after.

“Good” and “bad” guys with guns is a fallacy. Any human being experiencing an intense crisis who has ready access to a gun may be capable of carrying out immediate and unspeakable harm. Neither is mental illness the sole underlying cause — another fallacy. Only 3 to 5% of violent acts can be attributed to mental illness. In fact the mentally ill are over 10 times more likely to be victims of violent crimes.

This country has more guns than people and we experience more gun harm than any other developed country in the world … by far. We are not safer. We must ask ourselves, who and what are we so afraid of that killing and maiming each other seems to be an acceptable way to live. When we succumb to fear and hate of others, it is actually ourselves and our children we destroy. It’s time to find a better way. If you have firearms that you no longer want, the National Center for Unwanted Firearms which is based in Helena at Fort Harrison can help. Their website is unwantedfirearms.org or you may call 833- GIV-GUNS — 833-448-4867.

Paulette Hutcheon,

Helena

