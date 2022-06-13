It's time for sensible gun laws

The first four words in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution are “A well regulated Militia.” With people being the militia the government can regulate the guns and tactical gear people can buy.

There is no reason for people to be better armed than law enforcement. There was a recent example of that in Texas where 19 children and 2 teachers died for no other reason than the lack of sensible gun laws.

It is time for elected officials to get their hands out of the NRA’s pockets and get some sensible gun laws on the books and get them enforced. I hope they start to govern before Montana has to bury a bunch of kids because of a school shooting and their inaction.

Doug Purcell,

Townsend

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2