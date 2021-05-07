It's not too late to join Greater Helena Gives

It has been a long and weird year, no doubt, but it feels like the light at the end of the COVID tunnel is near. I’m getting more and more excited for the upcoming summer in Helena. I can’t wait to attend plays and visit museums (in person!), hike on our many public trails, listen to live local music and play with my beloved rescue dog in the backyard. However, none of these things would be possible without the hard work of our community’s many nonprofits. It has been a challenging year for all of us, but for these organizations in particular.