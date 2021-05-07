It's not too late to join Greater Helena Gives

It has been a long and weird year, no doubt, but it feels like the light at the end of the COVID tunnel is near. I’m getting more and more excited for the upcoming summer in Helena. I can’t wait to attend plays and visit museums (in person!), hike on our many public trails, listen to live local music and play with my beloved rescue dog in the backyard. However, none of these things would be possible without the hard work of our community’s many nonprofits. It has been a challenging year for all of us, but for these organizations in particular.
I hope you will join me in participating in Greater Helena Gives. Our community’s 24-hour online giving day is running from 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6 through 6 p.m. Friday, May 7. Show our local nonprofit organizations your love and support by visiting www.greaterhelenagives.org and donating what you can to many great causes. We are so lucky to get to call Helena home, let’s support those that work hard to keep it that way!
I love where I live, so I give where I live!
Jeannie Etchart
Chair, Greater Helena Gives Committee