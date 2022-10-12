It’s about time the voters of Montana had the opportunity to elect Gary Buchanan.
Gary is running as an independent for Montana’s eastern congressional district because neither political party is getting it right. Certainly our incumbent is off the rails, an embarrassment. The answers to the many issues facing Montana are all across the spectrum and require the experience, skill, thoughtfulness and open-minded approach to problem solving that Gary is well-known for. His decades of service to Montana through several administrations in a wide variety of roles and in volunteer capacity, in addition to his success in the private sector, has uniquely prepared him for this role. To this point, Gary’s preferred way of serving has been quietly, generally behind-the-scenes, and he’s been very effective.
But now we have the opportunity to send this honorable and effective leader to represent Montana in a divided Congress. Thank you, Gary, for stepping up when we need you.
It’s about time we get about solving the difficult issues facing our state and nation. It’s about time for Gary Buchanan.
Bruce Whittenberg,
Helena