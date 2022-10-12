It's about time

Gary is running as an independent for Montana’s eastern congressional district because neither political party is getting it right. Certainly our incumbent is off the rails, an embarrassment. The answers to the many issues facing Montana are all across the spectrum and require the experience, skill, thoughtfulness and open-minded approach to problem solving that Gary is well-known for. His decades of service to Montana through several administrations in a wide variety of roles and in volunteer capacity, in addition to his success in the private sector, has uniquely prepared him for this role. To this point, Gary’s preferred way of serving has been quietly, generally behind-the-scenes, and he’s been very effective.