It's a puzzlement

Many pharmacists in states with abortion bans are refusing to fill prescriptions for certain medications — methotrexate, misoprostol, and mifepristone — until they’ve confirmed that the medications will not be used for abortion. That creates a new burden in getting medical treatment for anyone a pharmacist might look at and assume to be of childbearing age.

This is having a dramatic impact on the lives of people with conditions like Crohn’s disease, stomach ulcers, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

Proponents of the ban on abortion say there is nothing in the law to prevent a pharmacist from filling a prescription for cancer or rheumatoid arthritis treatments. But that’s not actually true. The laws are so broad and so scary that of course pharmacists — and doctors — will hesitate to give care that could open them up to legal penalties.

Janet Andrew,

Helena