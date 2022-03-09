It would be a tragic mistake to reelect Trump

Over 240 years ago, one of the founding fathers was asked, “What is the best type of government?” His reply was “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

I never thought much about it, because to me, it was never an issue. But when Donald Trump became president, it was. When he was elected I went down to the library and got a copy of the U.S. Constitution. When he was impeached in the U.S. House, the first time, I wrote a letter to 28 Republicans in the Senate to get rid of him. It is unfortunate that they did not have the intestinal fortitude to honor the oath they took as a senator instead of just going along with the party.

The U.S. Constitution is very clear on this subject. Article 1 Section 3 says this, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

I spent three years of my life in the Marines, defending our Constitution. And I know a few countries that now have a dictator. One has to look no further than South America. Venezuela comes to mind. A few years ago, they elected a new president who promised a lot of things but couldn’t deliver. Since then, thousands of their citizens have crossed the border to Columbia because they can’t afford food or medicine. The president of Venezuela pays off his generals and has rigged elections.

Hungary is another example. Viktor Orban of Hungary has used the immigrant problem to seize control. He now controls every part of the government. Dictators come to power by silencing the press. This is the first thing they do. If they also have the military to back them up, it is easy.

If we elect Trump again, or someone like him, it will be a mistake learned the hard way.

Robert H. Sprute,

Helena

