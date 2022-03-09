 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR TURN

It would be a tragic mistake to reelect Trump

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Over 240 years ago, one of the founding fathers was asked, “What is the best type of government?” His reply was “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

I never thought much about it, because to me, it was never an issue. But when Donald Trump became president, it was. When he was elected I went down to the library and got a copy of the U.S. Constitution. When he was impeached in the U.S. House, the first time, I wrote a letter to 28 Republicans in the Senate to get rid of him. It is unfortunate that they did not have the intestinal fortitude to honor the oath they took as a senator instead of just going along with the party.

The U.S. Constitution is very clear on this subject. Article 1 Section 3 says this, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

People are also reading…

I spent three years of my life in the Marines, defending our Constitution. And I know a few countries that now have a dictator. One has to look no further than South America. Venezuela comes to mind. A few years ago, they elected a new president who promised a lot of things but couldn’t deliver. Since then, thousands of their citizens have crossed the border to Columbia because they can’t afford food or medicine. The president of Venezuela pays off his generals and has rigged elections.

Hungary is another example. Viktor Orban of Hungary has used the immigrant problem to seize control. He now controls every part of the government. Dictators come to power by silencing the press. This is the first thing they do. If they also have the military to back them up, it is easy.

If we elect Trump again, or someone like him, it will be a mistake learned the hard way.

Robert H. Sprute,

Helena

0 Comments
1
2
0
0
8

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shame on us

Shame on us

Putin is devastating Ukraine and challenging the West and America while Xi and China take notes.

Maintaining Helena's character

Maintaining Helena's character

I read with interest about the new group Invest in Helena, which aspires to maintain Helena's Montana character in the face of growth. To prev…

Consequences of rising house prices

Consequences of rising house prices

A recent New York Times article, “The Next Affordable City is Already Too Expensive,” tells the consequences of sharply rising house prices. I…

Supporting the people of Ukraine

Supporting the people of Ukraine

Broadwater County Democrats stand in support of the Ukrainian people. We may have to pay more at the pump, or in the grocery store. But we giv…

Putin's name says it all

Putin's name says it all

When you spell Putin's last name backward — which is Nitup — in Russia that means "Two-Face. In the United Kingdom the name Nitup means "Two f…

Does Gianforte have recipes?

Does Gianforte have recipes?

I'm just curious if our governor has any recipes for wolf or mountain lion to share with his fellow sportsman? Word is that he is quite a cook!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News