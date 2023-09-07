Class 1 e-bikes are pedal assist only and do not go unless pedaled.

They allow youth and their grandparents to go on the roads and trails that we would no longer be able to handle otherwise.

I am 71 and in about average shape for my age. I am no longer able to make it to the top of the Going to the Sun Road under my own power. Class 1 e-bikes are not noisy and we go downhill a lot slower than most mountain bikers.

Our bikes do not harm others or the environment any more than a regular bike. They allow us who are older or not in top condition to experience some of the wonders of nature that we would otherwise be excluded from.

We ask that cars “share the road” with bicycles. I would ask elite bikers to “share the road” with E-bikes and consider that some day they will be my age and may need pedal-assist.

I do agree that pristine places should be limited to Class 1 bikes and there needs to be a way to monitor it.

Tom Woodgerd,

Helena