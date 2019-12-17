Tall people may seem like they have the life that everybody wants, but as a 6-foot-9-inch tall person, life isn’t the greatest. Most people think that they are automatically good at basketball. Tall people have plenty of problems as well. On the negative side, tall people die sooner than shorter people, it costs more to be tall and skinny like myself, and they have to consider if they will fit in or through something.
Whenever I go to sleep my feet hang off the end of the bed. Also, when I walk through a doorway I have to duck my head so I don’t hit it and it is hard to fit in some cars and plane seats because of leg room. Being 6-foot-9-inches tall also costs a lot more than an average height person. For example, it is hard to find pants and long sleeve T-shirts that fit me. The most annoying thing of being tall are the comments. Such as “do you play basketball?”, “How tall are you?”, “Can you dunk?”, and of course “How’s the weather up there?”(short people).
Being tall has its pros and cons. It cost more to be tall, I have to consider if I fit into things, and endure the same comments every single day. I love being tall but the comments need to stop.
Sam Norum
Helena
Sam, a sense of humor would go far. Maybe try to look on the bright side - you can see over everyone else! My SO is nearly as tall as you, and I never hear him complain about it.
