It is your choice, it is your business

So imagine that you are a business owner hiring a staff person. The position that needs to be filled requires dedication to task, intellect, ability to multitask, writing skills, and the need to think independently, yet follow established business procedures. You have narrowed your search down to two individuals. Your trade group has been twisting your arm to hire the individual it endorses, which has been your usual process. But the group’s candidate has no experience in the intricacies of your business and no proven employment history. The other individual satisfies all of your requirements and in addition has significant experience and an outstanding work history. So whom do you hire? It is your business and your choice. By analogy, is it Brown or Gustafson?