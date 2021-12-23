The Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team (HARRT) offered an insightful picture of the challenges and opportunities our community and arriving refugees will face.

In the 1980s I coordinated a program offering work experience to low-income individuals. A number of the participants were Laotian refugees. Their worksite supervisors praised their worth ethic/positive attitudes. They buckled down, meeting the challenges of a new land and language, with an eye on the opportunities America offered their families.

Sheena and I look forward to learning more as their arrival nears. Thanks to Mayor Collins and other speakers for setting the stage; St. Paul's Methodists for their hospitality and Nolan Lister for his illuminating reporting. Now it is up to us to be a welcoming community.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

