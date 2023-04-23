What I learned this last weekend: It is not safe to lose your way and go into a driveway to back up.

It is not safe to to knock on a door if you are to pick up your brother even if you think you are at the right door.

Do not go to open your door with a gun in your hand when the police are at the wrong door. I don’t have to worry about a sweet 16 party, but my 90th is closer!

I can see innocent people are not safe with more guns in people’s hands.

Even the well-armed police are not safe.

Oh yes, if your car is parked next to another that’s the same as yours, maybe you should wait until they leave. Very sad lesson.

I’m tired of hearing it’s not the guns' fault, it’s the people. Who has blood on their hands?

The people who let these AK guns to be bought. They are only good for killing. No deer shot by them can be used for hunting.

Ask the doctors who treat human victims what is left of them.

Sharon Obrigewitch,

Townsend