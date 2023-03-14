The governor says Montana’s ready to manage grizzlies. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks draft management plan starts with “Trust Us,” and then proposes to limit Grizzly protection zones as narrowly possible.

Our Legislature passed SB 295 out of committee, allowing ranchers to kill Grizzlies at their discretion — no need to document an attack. Usually, after delisting, states don’t just open season on a species back from the brink.

Is Montana ready to manage grizzlies?

Look at the shambles they’ve made of wolf management. It doesn’t help elk: populations in the state exceed FWP’s objectives. Wolves take, on average, 60 cattle per 2.5 million. (We can support our ranchers and have predators.)

Worse, our government is going after tourism. Wildlife watching brings in 136 million dollars a year (Tourism in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem). Smells like Big Government to me.

Our governor and MTFWP want to “manage” a remnant population of predators for a minority of elite hunters. In Communist Romania, Ceausescu’s gamekeepers dumped food at feeding stations so the dictator could helicopter in and blow away brown bears, 24 in a day. Sound familiar? Montana’s hunters practice fair chase.

And, the majority of Montanans value wildlife for its own sake.

Ilona Popper,

Gardiner