Is Montana no longer the Last Best Place? The threats of the Horse Creek Hills subdivision

“Just because you own half the county doesn’t mean you have the right to run the rest of us!” Aunt Em scolded Almira Gulch, after hearing Gulch’s threats to do away with Aunt Em and Uncle Henry’s farm in the Silver Screen classic “The Wizard of Oz.”

A common story line: the rich landowner leveraging power and influence to gain advantage over the common rancher, threatening their livelihood and existence. We find ourselves as Broadwater County residents watching this story unfold in our ranching community east of Canyon Ferry Lake. The proposed Horse Creek Hills subdivision echoes this classic theme, as one of the largest and wealthiest landowning families in Montana attempts to cause irreparable harm to local Broadwater County ranches, habitat, and wildlife by forcing the development of 39 residential lots on 435 acres in the midst of our modest agrarian community raising crops and livestock near Confederate Creek.

Horse Creek Hills is a proposed trophy home development, encompassing four subdivisions with a total of 39 residential lots, proposed to be accessed from Lower Confederate Road. In addition to the 39 lots, 2 commercial lots are planned (a gas station and a convenience store). The Horse Creek Hills developer and Broadwater County Commission have failed to acknowledge or address impacts to ranchers, and failed to evaluate the destructive effects on habitat, water use, and irrigation near Confederate Creek. The development will assuredly add excessive increasing burdens to local taxpayers for significant and unwarranted road improvements.

After decades of military service between the two of us, my wife and I headed west to settle in Montana. The Montana slogan “The Last Best Place” caught our attention as we searched for the ideal environment to raise our daughter. As transplants, we moved into an existing homestead, to integrate into Montana culture — not to change it! Ironically, we couldn’t believe the news that a wealthy Montana developer is willing to take destructive action against the Montana culture and environment our community fervently seeks to preserve. How could a prominent Montanan landowning family contemplate wrecking the ‘Last Best Place” by imposing a trophy home development on their fellow ranching Montanans?

With this worthy legal fight to preserve our ranching community and environment, there is a moral dimension that cannot be ignored. The developer possesses deep leverage and influence throughout Montana by way of land holdings and deep ties at the highest level of Montana State government. The wealthy landowner/developer is exerting leverage that threatens common ranchers’ livelihood, at a time in our nation when thousands of acres of ranch and farmland disappear every day.

Regretfully, the Broadwater County Commission has failed to advocate for its constituents who stand to lose agri-businesses and resources from reckless development practices. County Commission bias towards the wealthy developer is noticeably palpable. The commission allowed for a shoddy development application process before community residents stepped in to hold the Commission accountable for its lack of diligence. The Broadwater County Commission is tacitly facilitating this lucrative deal for the wealthy landowner/developer, who stands to profit from this mini-mansion development, while simultaneously (and insidiously) eliminating local ranching competition in the area.

With the Broadwater County leadership woefully complicit with the developer, our hope and prayers lie with decisive action at the State-level. We implore State-level executives and lawmakers to step up to defend our ranchers and environment. If the Horse Creek Hills development isn’t halted, the precedent will be set pressuring for more trophy home developments East of Canyon Ferry Lake, eventually consuming the remaining ranching operations west of the Big Belts Mountains.

After watching the unfair leverage this wealthy developer has taken against our local ranchers, the overarching question for our community remains: is Montana truly the “Last Best Place?” From our family and our local community’s perspective, much will depend on whether Montana’s institutions will protect our local ranching community by prohibiting a wealthy landowner-developer from profiting at their expense.

May justice favor our small ranching community. We hope that Montana truly remains the Last Best Place.

John Silkman and Holly Silkman, Broadwater County residents