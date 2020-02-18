Is Meece the best Helena can get?

I understand Helena is considering making an offer to Ed Meece of Livingston as our interim executive. "He is the single most dishonest man I've ever worked with; he is beyond incompetent," said former Livingston City Commissioner Patricia Grabow. I'm just curious as to why are we considering giving Meece $10,865 a month salary and $1,300 a month for housing and auto with that kind of reference? It is also reported, "It became apparent that Ed would probably get fired on Tuesday," former Livingston Commission Chairman James Bennett told the Billings Gazette. Are we so hard up for applicants that we must choose from a failed employee of another city? I only know what I've read in the IR about Mr. Meece, but believe me - I think, considering him for interim exec -- that's about all I need to know. If Meece is the best applicant, what prison did the other candidates come from?