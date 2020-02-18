Is Meece the best Helena can get?
0 comments

Is Meece the best Helena can get?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I understand Helena is considering making an offer to Ed Meece of Livingston as our interim executive. "He is the single most dishonest man I've ever worked with; he is beyond incompetent," said former Livingston City Commissioner Patricia Grabow. I'm just curious as to why are we considering giving Meece $10,865 a month salary and $1,300 a month for housing and auto with that kind of reference? It is also reported, "It became apparent that Ed would probably get fired on Tuesday," former Livingston Commission Chairman James Bennett told the Billings Gazette. Are we so hard up for applicants that we must choose from a failed employee of another city? I only know what I've read in the IR about Mr. Meece, but believe me - I think, considering him for interim exec -- that's about all I need to know. If Meece is the best applicant, what prison did the other candidates come from?

John Watson

Helena

0 comments
5
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where is Wilmot Collins?
Letters

Where is Wilmot Collins?

How can one vote for Wilmot Collins for Senate? How do we know what his philosophy is or what he stands for or where he stands? He has missed …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News