Is Helena now divided into two camps?

After reading your front page story about doctors at St. Peter’s Health being threatened by three different public officials, is Helena now divided into two different camps? When one camp needs a person of authority to help settle a conflict do you call the governor to send a Highway Patrol trooper or do you call the mayor to send Helena police officers? And when they both show up do we now have armed conflict?
And to top it all off we have an attorney general that says Montana has “concurrent jurisdiction.”
Lord help us.
Jim Campbell
Helena