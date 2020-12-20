 Skip to main content
Irresponsible behavior by GOP lawmakers
Irresponsible behavior by GOP lawmakers

I was very discouraged to read in the IR about an amendment, approved by the Republican majority, to hold the upcoming legislative session in person with no precautions like wearing masks, physical distancing or testing.

The amendment came from Jason Ellsworth who said “You can’t stop a sickness, but we have an obligation to the citizens of this state.” Yes, Mr. Ellsworth you do have an obligation to us and that is to do everything you can to keep us safe. Also it is possible to stop or dramatically slow the spread of a “sickness” by following the CDC guidelines you chose to ignore in your amendment!

By bringing legislators from around the state to Helena to meet in person, Mr. Ellsworth admitted that legislators will probably get sick and may die. As a Helena resident I do not find this irresponsible behavior OK. Stay home and do your work remotely. Do not add to the spread of COVID here.

Marlene Simms

Helena

