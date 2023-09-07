I am writing to express my concern regarding the Intermountain news release about the temporary closure of residential treatment.

Intermountain writes, “We will be using this time to restore this program to align with the vision of its founders and thought leaders.”

This is both a contradiction and the core problem. You cannot restore a program, one with such a rich, unique history and treatment model, without understanding it.

You must be able to practice humility and learn from those who came before you. If the knowledge keepers are gone, the ability to "restore" is nearly impossible.

Intermountain “to temporarily close” is a misnomer.

Iris Ziegler, LCSW

former Intermountain clinical supervisor