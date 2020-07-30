IR should report mask research

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administration, and the recent circus of "liberty" protesters, but there's very little actual quality information about masks to be found in the paper.

A quick Google Scholar search easily turned up several evidence-based scientific papers that recommended the use of masks, and the IHME at the University of Washington did a meta-analysis of 40 papers concluding that masks could reduce the spread of coronavirus 30-50%. In fact, they go on to predict that universal mask use would, by Nov 1, lead to over 400 fewer deaths per day in the U.S.

Researchers in labs may not provide pithy quotes or colorful photos, but they do have a lot to tell us.

Ross Nelson

Helena

