Investigating restaurant worker shortage

The other day a "truth" came to my attention that the reason our wonderful restaurants have to limit their hours is due to the "handouts" from our current government. Because we are in a "Believe the Lie" environment I took to checking with restaurant owners to what they believe is causing lack of employees. Here is what I learned: in Lewis and Clark County our unemployment is less than 3%, 1% consisting of individuals that for private reasons cannot work. The pandemic gave individuals reason to seek other employment, as one owner said: "restaurant work is hard, hot and long and people have found other work." He did not believe the incentives had anything to do with the lack of workers. It was also pointed out that the students going to Carroll, who sought employment in town, now can find employment on campus. High school students are getting ready to return to school and are going out for sports, etc. Whether you are right, left, moderate, as I am, it behooves us to seek truth. When we hear the right screaming "stop the steal," we Americans, who love our democracy, need to scream "Stop the Lies!"