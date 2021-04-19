Invest in education instead of gun legislation

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has recently signed the Montana Legislature’s HB 102 into law, allowing the concealed carry of firearms on Montana’s university campuses. My first reaction to this news was that our 2021 legislative body continues to act like an entire elementary school in a candy store without supervision. I suppose that makes our governor the parent who fears that his children will not love him if he disciplines.

Our late teens and 20s are often some of the most stressful, and confusing, segments of our lives as we struggle to identify ourselves and find our way forward. Combined with the inevitable pressure of college life, this seems like one of the worse times to allow students, instructors and campus visitors to carry firearms -- concealed or not. I suspect few college graduates have survived four-plus years of academics without experiencing some kind of rage over a professor or fellow student. Combine this with the use of alcohol and drugs and we have a recipe for disaster.

According to the Montana Constitution, the Board of Regents shall “have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.” That seems very clear and brands this law as a legislative power grab. It should be the grounds for a law suit to declare this law unconstitutional.