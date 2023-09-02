For 114 years, Intermountain, formerly known as the Deaconess Home, has stood as a testament to the care of children. What started as an away school that cared for the “social orphans” of the day, Intermountain grew through the years into a nationally recognized treatment center for children and families, featured on National Public Radio, in the LA Times and on ABC. The care centered on children and on the mission — “Healing through Healthy Relationships.” Those who carried out that mission gave their hearts and souls to the children and families served. It is those very staff who have been ignored, threatened and pushed to the side under this current CEO and board. Fifty-five staff signed a letter of No Confidence in the CEO and board, and another 75 have left since January. How does CEO plan to expand when he ignores and threatens the highly trained staff who implement this treatment approach? The board may have faith in the CEO, but clearly the staff — who do the work — don’t. If the leaders do not listen to and respect the staff they will only oversee Intermountain’s demise.