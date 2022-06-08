Insure 'domestic tranquility'

Reacting to our latest school shooting, the GOP suggests “hardening” schools, more armed security, training drills, anything but regulating guns. Would they turn schools, churches, theaters and grocery stores into armed fortresses so that “freedom-lovers” wearing combat gear and wielding assault rifles can terrorize our citizens? Without stringent background checks, blaming mass shootings on mental illness is pointless.

Every year, we lose 45,000 lives to guns in this country. How do those championing the Second Amendment conveniently overlook the “well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state” part? Universal background checks, red-flag warnings and banning assault weapons could help insure the “domestic tranquility” promised in our Constitution.