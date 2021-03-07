Recently Steve Daines has been criticized for the way he voted on the impeachment. It would be better to look at the way we voted. If you truly believe that anyone who holds a different opinion should not have their vote counted, and if your candidate does not win anyway, that there should be a violent takeover of the government, check your own morality.

Are you happy with the Republican party because they support the unborn, you receive your agricultural subsidy check and you can buy another gun? When you vote the party line do you take time to ascertain whether the candidate is actually a communist, socialist or cultist like Qs hiding in the Republican Party? Look at our Legislature today. With a snap of their fingers, they wish to overturn the will of the people on nuclear energy saying we are too ignorant to understand the issue. Perhaps they are right, we elected them.

3G (Gov G Gianforte) rightly raised pay for state jobs, but the reasons were off. He did it to attract out-of-staters to the jobs. Does he not believe Montanans are smart enough for the top jobs? I don't care how long one lives here, if you don't believe in Montanans, you are and always will be an out-of-stater. Steve Daines is a puppet who obeys his master, Gianforte is another businessman who thinks running government is the same as ruling over employees. Informed voting matters.