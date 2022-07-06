 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indisputable, biological facts

I have been hearing a lot of discussion about abortion, but I have not been hearing about the indisputable, biological, facts. (1) a fetus, from the time of conception, is a living organism. (2) The fetus has unique human DNA — not the same as the mother’s DNA, not the same as the father’s DNA. Unique human DNA. Thus, a developing fetus is a unique human being. Even though it is using the mother’s body to live, it is not a part of the mother’s body, it is a unique human being. (3) So, the indisputable, biological, scientific fact is, aborting a fetus is killing a unique human being. These are the facts of abortion, not the emotional, social or political rhetoric being bandied about. If it can be done to a fetus, how long before it can be done to you?

Mike DaSilva,

Helena

