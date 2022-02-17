My husband and I are political moderates who are watching for leaders willing to resist the extremists in their own parties. That's why it was so refreshing and hopeful to read that former Gov. Marc Racicot urges his party toward balance. I could write about the vitriol from the far right and far left, but I don't want to add to the noise. Plus, it would take too long! Instead, I urge both major political parties: promote wise, calm leaders from within your ranks. Independents are watching!