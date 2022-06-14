 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indebted to law enforcement

Early on the morning of May 31, a 23-year-old Helena man was arrested after receiving reports from citizens that this individual had made threats of a mass shooting at Helena High School. Officers from a number of law enforcement agencies responded quickly and saved us from what could have been one of the worst tragedies in not only Helena's, but in our country's, history. We all are indebted to not only the officers of the responding agencies, but to the individuals, who at great personal risk, stepped up and reported what they saw. We cannot say thanks enough to them all. Their demonstrated courage will not be soon forgotten. This disturbing tale underscores the importance of citizen responsibility and involvement in our community. It is all too easy for us to look away or ignore something that doesn't seem quite right and thankfully those that saw the potential calamity took action. They are an example to us all. It also highlights the incredible importance that law enforcement holds in our society. Our peace officers have taken a beating nationally and even here locally in the recent dialogue over the role of policing in our society. Hopefully this tragedy averted will remind us why they serve and how dark our lives would be without their protection. In them, we have much to be thankful for.

Sean Logan,

Helena

