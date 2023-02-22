Recently there have been numerous letters supporting increased public land access and funding additional land acquisitions.

Please allow me to add my observations to this discussion.

I live near a 640-acre section of state-owned land, used by the public for shooting, camping and ATV spin-outs. Shooting at targets does not concern me, it's the pallets, bottles and disintegrated TV monitors left behind.

Abandoned RVs, household garbage and several small wildfires caused by public use have been a problem. I am guilty of filling a black plastic sack full debris and disposing of it. In a few weeks, you can’t even tell.

My suggestion to all sportsmen, conservation groups, campers and shooters is “Clean up after yourselves.” These are primitive recreational areas that, in my opinion, are being abused.

Witnessing the negligent use of recreational land makes me reluctant to support additional state funding for access and acquisitions. Let's “take care of what we have, before more is added.”

Increasing funding is not the solution. Neither are more laws.

Individuals cleaning up after themselves and occasionally organizing a cleanup day is a big step in the right direction.

My best!

Rep. Zachary Wirth HD 80,

Wolf Creek