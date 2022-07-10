Inappropriate display of our nation's flag

As I drive around our area I am so disheartened and offended by the inappropriate and disrespectful displays of our nation's flag that I see. I see it being flown upside down. I see it depicted in black and blue. I see it flown with the Confederate Battle Flag (which is also the flag of the Ku Klux Klan) as part of it, and several other disrespectful renditions.

I suspect that many of those people displaying these flags fancy themselves as super patriots. They are anything but that. Our flag is the symbol of our nation and has been through good and bad times. It is the symbol of hope to oppressed people everywhere. It was presented to us by our founding fathers along with our Constitution. It represents freedom throughout the world. It led our soldiers who fought and died for it to project our freedom.

To displayed it so inappropriately is neither respectful nor patriotic. In fact, it is downright disrespectful to our founders, our nation, and our veterans. It is totally unpatriotic and disgusting.

Pat Keim,

Helena