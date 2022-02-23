 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inaction is not an option

Thank you for publishing the article about the West’s megadrought. Summarizing a study, the article states, “The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live….” (See: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-022-01290-z).

There is a best first-step solutions to tackle this problem, caused in part by our burning of fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gases (GHGs). Congress could pass bipartisan legislation that puts a price on carbon and returns monthly cashback checks to all American households. This carbon pricing policy will help us all transition from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of energy. (See https://citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/).

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among others, advocates for such an approach. They state: “The Chamber supports a market-based approach to accelerate GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions reductions across the U.S. economy”. And, “We believe that durable climate policy must be made by Congress.” (see https://www.uschamber.com/climate-change-position)

Senators Daines and Tester and Congressman Rosendale, could support carbon pricing as an effective market-based policy to rapidly reduce GHG emissions, and help stabilize our climate. Please encourage them to act now.

As the US Chamber says, “Inaction is not an option”.

Alexandra Amonette

Big Timber

