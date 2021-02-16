 Skip to main content
Impressed with vaccination process
Impressed with vaccination process

Much praise to the Lewis and Clark County Health Department for the outstanding COVID vaccination process. In particular we are most appreciative of the staff and volunteers at the fairgrounds for their efficiency and congeniality in guiding us through the experience this past Wednesday, regardless of the rugged weather conditions. The organization and administration of the vaccination clinics certainly brings a strong positive to the strain we’ve all sustained over this past year of the pandemic. Very impressive!

Richard Josephson

Helena

