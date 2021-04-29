Impressed by Turning Point event

I would like to thank Turning Point USA and the Kleffner Ranch for putting on such a phenomenal gathering this past Saturday. It was impressive to see over four-hundred people packed into the facility, as well as such diversity. There were multiple age groups, colors, creeds, and men and women from all walks of life in attendance. Such a display of unity is in such contradiction to those who would seek to continue to divide Americans along the lines of race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, and many others identifying characteristics. There are those who would throw out lies to try to call this gathering ‘white nationalist’ when the opposite is the truth. Instead, we should all endeavor to be as united and diverse as this group, for we were all Americans, nothing else mattered.