 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Impressed by Turning Point event
0 comments

Impressed by Turning Point event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I would like to thank Turning Point USA and the Kleffner Ranch for putting on such a phenomenal gathering this past Saturday. It was impressive to see over four-hundred people packed into the facility, as well as such diversity. There were multiple age groups, colors, creeds, and men and women from all walks of life in attendance. Such a display of unity is in such contradiction to those who would seek to continue to divide Americans along the lines of race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, and many others identifying characteristics. There are those who would throw out lies to try to call this gathering ‘white nationalist’ when the opposite is the truth. Instead, we should all endeavor to be as united and diverse as this group, for we were all Americans, nothing else mattered.

Darin Gaub

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A multitude of wacko bills
Letters

A multitude of wacko bills

I have watched a multitude of wacko bills progressing through this legislative session. Among the most harmful and hateful are HB112 (transgen…

Sanborn for school board
Letters

Sanborn for school board

As a retired Helena teacher, I am very aware of the importance a strong school board is to a school district. To be a valued member of a schoo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News