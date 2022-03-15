 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Impressed by mock trial participants

On Friday, March 4, I had the pleasure of serving as a "judge" at a statewide, Montana high school mock trial competition sponsored by the State Bar.

The participants, from high schools in Whitefish, Big Sky and Helena, were superbly prepared, poised, articulate and, best of all, courteously civil to each other.

I was most impressed by their mastery of technical and, at times, obscure objections to the efforts of their adversaries to admit evidence into these mini-trials.

It was difficult to designate one of them as deserving of an outstanding attorney award because they were uniformly excellent. They also served as witnesses. Most were so convincing I had difficulty resisting the temptation to jump up and cross-examine!

So kudos to the teachers, coaches, parents and all else who helped these students hone their advocacy skills. Undoubtedly, there is a rich vein to mine among these students and others who participated that I did not see. That some will matriculate into the legal profession is a comfort to us elderly lawyers and a credit to the State of Montana.

Randy Dix,

Helena

