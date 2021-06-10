 Skip to main content
Implement culturally responsive curriculum
Implement culturally responsive curriculum

Recent discussion over Montana schools curriculum has been missing student voices.

After reading opinion pieces from Montana’s superintendent and attorney general, we felt angry and ignored. We seek a culturally responsive curriculum; instead of radicalizing us, it will make us empathetic and engaged citizens.

“During school, I have heard ignorance, slurs and more. With an education that acknowledges our issues, we can create a safer environment,” said a student and EmpowerMT Youth Advisory Council member.

We know that our curriculum and history are rooted in colonization and white supremacy that perpetuates racism.

“I can’t imagine a world where I went to school and my identities weren’t up for debate, where critical thinking is encouraged, and where our voices are heard. As a Missoula County Public Schools student, learning history from another perspective than the people in power would be vital in shaping a more accepting world,” said another council member.

Implementing a culturally responsive curriculum that acknowledges the harm of oppressive systems on Americans is our responsibility. You can stay involved by supporting local organizations, signing our petition, "Support Culturally Responsive Curriculum for Montana Youth," and supporting the Proposed Priorities: American History and Civics Education to include critical race theory into the school curriculum.

Loni Neilson-Kattell and Sierra Pannell,

EmpowerMT Youth Advisory Council

Missoula

