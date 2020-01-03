{{featured_button_text}}
“We’ll hang, then figure what to charge him with.” This appears to be the approach that the Democrats are doing with the impeachment of President Trump.

What type of trial will the Senate have when already both sides have passed judgment either for or against? Just what sort of trial will result with this mindset?

Each of the members of the Senate, according to the Constitution, must take an oath or affirmation for an honest trial. I just wonder how many have already called for either guilty or not guilty, either on the floor or to others. Would this not disqualify them from being in the Senate hearing or trial?

What about their actions and call for all this before the impeachment? Would this not disqualify them? Yet many only pick out Republicans. Why is this? Do they not believe that Republicans can be impartial? Strange that during the impeachment of President Clinton not one Democrat voted guilty and several Republicans voted not guilty.

Odd how one side picks apart the other side, forgetting they too have done the same.

Sincerely,

Charlie P. Hull Jr.

East Helena

