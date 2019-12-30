Regarding the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, I am struck by the almost meaninglessness of the congressional process in all of this. It appears that if you commit high crimes and misdemeanors that Congress is the ideal place to be tried. Nobody in that hallowed institution seems to be concerned with the judicial aspects of the matter at all.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated recently that as a U.S. senator he was not bound by any oath to review the evidence and witness testimony. Rather, he pointed out his view that his role is only a political and partisan one and that he is not to be cast in the role of juror as in a court of law.
Is this some kind of joke?
Integrity and ethics are apparently out the window. It seems to me that something with as much import as an impeachment trial should leave open the possibility of penalties as well as removal from office. I would say that this needs to change. No one, no matter the office he/she holds in our government should be able to influence "the jurors" for the sake of promoting their political agenda. Talk about a completely broken system subject to the exploitation of corrupt politicians and serves no one but those same corrupt congressional office holders.
We have a magnificent country but this event in our history uncovers the magnitude of political corruption in our country.
George Sorensen
Billings
Here is a direct quote from the whistleblower:
“In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.......... Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”
Barr refused to investigate and tried to prevent the whistleblower's letter from getting to Congress as required by law. Trump, Barr, and McConnell may well destroy our Republic if allowed to continue in office beyond 2020.
No joke, Mr. Sorenson. The most damning information from the testimony November 20th was this: It is illegal for a president to withhold money appropriated by Congress.
Specifically: The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 applies whenever the president wishes to hold back on spending temporarily, which is called a deferral, and when he wishes to cancel spending permanently, known as a rescission. In both cases, the law requires the president to notify Congress promptly what he wants to do and why. ..............
Trump not only failed to notify Congress of his actions, he did everything he could to CONCEAL them. THAT, my friend, is AGAINST the law.
So bobby did they charge Trump with that? Show us where he was charged with that specific charge.
DemocRATS have no facts, no evidence and a biased hearing in the house. There is nothing to try Trump on.
By the way bobby did you whine against Obama when he proffered a fake story on Benghazi?
How about when Clinton lied and did everything he could to conceal his lying including getting his subordinates to lie?
When it comes to scandals and incompetence over the last hundred years, the Republican Party is clearly the leader in that department.
Look at the scandals and incompetence that plagued the Harding administration followed by the economic crash in 1929 led by Coolidge and then Hoover. Do we need to remind you of the Nixon years and the shame his corruption brought to the nation? Then we had Bush II who collapsed the economy like his predecessors. Also notice that it’s the Democrats who have to come in and clean up these messes.
And now the democrats are trying to get rid of Trump because the economy is doing so well, unemployment is down and the only way to win the next election is impeachment.
Fake impeachment demands a fake trial in the senate.
Say clay we know that you think it is OK to kill mothers and burn their children to death if they are religious. So did you get a thrill down your leg with the latest attacks at a church and a Hanukkah celebration?
