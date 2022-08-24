Immigrants not to blame for drug problem

Please stop with the deliberate misinformation and poorly acted political theater. Everyone agrees that the U.S. has needed a beneficial, rational and enforceable immigration policy for many decades. Congress needs to do its job and develop sound policies, not shift blame or invent scapegoats. I recreate along the Mexico/Arizona border. The rhetoric that we have "open" borders is misleading political posturing. Falsely linking the decades of ongoing rampant drug trafficking to recent immigration problems is pure political fear-mongering. Most hard drugs are coming in through highly sophisticated smuggling networks because profits are huge and demand in the U.S. is rampant. The drug cartels have had the funding to build highly sophisticated and expensive aircraft, boat (including submarines), and truck fleets and supply networks. Yes something serious should be done on both the demand and supply side of the drug problem. But pretend outrage that drugs are mostly coming across the border on the backs of would-be illegal immigrants does nothing to solve the very real underlying issues on both fronts. I want a government that helps to solve real problems, not just whine about made up ones.