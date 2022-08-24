 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Immigrants not to blame for drug problem

  • 0

Please stop with the deliberate misinformation and poorly acted political theater. Everyone agrees that the U.S. has needed a beneficial, rational and enforceable immigration policy for many decades. Congress needs to do its job and develop sound policies, not shift blame or invent scapegoats. I recreate along the Mexico/Arizona border. The rhetoric that we have "open" borders is misleading political posturing. Falsely linking the decades of ongoing rampant drug trafficking to recent immigration problems is pure political fear-mongering. Most hard drugs are coming in through highly sophisticated smuggling networks because profits are huge and demand in the U.S. is rampant. The drug cartels have had the funding to build highly sophisticated and expensive aircraft, boat (including submarines), and truck fleets and supply networks. Yes something serious should be done on both the demand and supply side of the drug problem. But pretend outrage that drugs are mostly coming across the border on the backs of would-be illegal immigrants does nothing to solve the very real underlying issues on both fronts. I want a government that helps to solve real problems, not just whine about made up ones.

People are also reading…

Ed Bangs,

Helena

0 Comments
3
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We are not going back

We are not going back

Pundits say we will go back to a pre-Roe world, when abortion was prohibited and criminalized. Yet the world has changed since the Roe decision.

Call a special session

Call a special session

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus…

Cohort excluded from grants

Cohort excluded from grants

Did you know Carroll College had its first cohort of accelerated nursing students graduate on Aug. 12? Probably not, because there was no medi…

Tester has always fought for veterans

Tester has always fought for veterans

It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals.  

Use surplus for teachers

Use surplus for teachers

It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are underpaid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it. 

Support Repke for PSC

Support Repke for PSC

NorthWestern Energy can hardly wait to jack up our rates for electric and gas service. And who is there to protect us from them? The Public Service Commission. Uh oh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News