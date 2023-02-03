I imagine dinner with the Regier family as they attempt to negotiate their convoluted positions on physicians. Maybe something like this:

Amy: As I said when introducing House Bill 303, which allows doctors to refuse to perform procedures they morally disagree with, ‘The freedom to live and work consistent with one’s conscience is critical. It is at the heart of what motivates many who enter the medical field.”

Keith: Yes, that’s true, Amy. But of course that’s not true if doctors are treating children with gender dysphoria. Then, of course, as is clear in Senate Bill 99, which I’m supporting, the legislature should tell doctors what to do. In these cases, doctors’ own consciences and professional knowledge don’t really matter.

Amy: That’s a good point, Dad! Maybe what I really meant to say is that doctors should be free to live and work consistent with the consciences of the Regier family!

Debra Bernardi,

Helena