The family of Ila Steen would like to acknowledge our Mother's 90th birthday on July 30.

She has been a part of the Helena community since 1967. Ila has been a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and continues to enjoy the friendship of many congregation members. Additionally, she has served as a part of the Helena Y Service club since its beginning in 1972.

She has taught at Warren School for 17 years and still enjoys running into former students and colleagues in the community. Ila loved being married to Harvey Steen for 61 years and enjoys being a mother of 2 and grandmother of 6.

Please help us to celebrate this wonderful lady on a special birthday.

Many thanks to the Helena community.

Kurt Steen,

Davis, California