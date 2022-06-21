If you see something, say something

Congratulations, class of 2022!

This past weekend our community celebrated the hard work and accomplishments of our high school graduates. We were grateful for the time spent with family and friends but also mindful it could have been a much different situation this year.

Many thanks to the brave individual(s) who recently stepped forward to alert law enforcement to what they saw and heard: Someone was in possession of multiple firearms and explosives and allegedly threatening to attack Helena High School. It’s a reminder to all of us: If you hear or see something, say something.

We are also grateful to law enforcement for taking these allegations seriously and responding so quickly. I’m not surprised by the decisive action that was taken. Last fall, I was fortunate to participate in Helena Police Department’s (HPD) Citizen Academy. One of the topics covered was what to do if you find yourself in an armed intruder/active shooter situation. We learned that the potential for this happening in our community is something HPD takes seriously and routinely trains for.

HPD is currently accepting applications for this year’s Citizen Academy. It begins on Aug. 30 (see their website or Facebook page for more information). Last year’s Academy was a fantastic experience! The classes were fun and informational and included presentations, hands-on training, and mock scenes.

If you would like to get to know your local police department and 911 dispatch, learn more about policing in general, increase your situational awareness, or what to do in an active shooter/armed intruder situation, I strongly encourage you to apply.

Kathy DeMarinis,

Helena

