If I could turn back time
If I could turn back time

The theme song for the current Legislature should be “If I could turn back time.” The goal of the current Legislature would seem to be returning Montana to a time when power was held solely by rich, straight, white men. The rich get richer with percentage tax cuts; women are to be left barefoot and pregnant on the edge of town without control over their own reproductive rights and fewer helpful resources; immigrants should go back to where they came from, and anyone that is not straight should go back into hiding where they belong. Yes, back to the “good, old days” but only if you are rich, straight, white and male. The rest of us are to become powerless.

Bethalee Schoyen

Helena

